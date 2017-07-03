Luscious Lips: Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez & More Stars Keeping The Plump Pout In Style

Big lips are the hottest accessory in 2017. These sexy stars are keeping the pouty look on the top of the trends list, and we have the hot pics to prove it! See Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne & more, here.



Is there anything hotter than a big pair of sexy lips? We think not! A plump pout is a must-have in Hollywood these days, and these stars are at the forefront of the movement. For some major beauty inspo, we rounded up some of the most impressive kissers. Click through the gallery above to see them all!

Without a doubt, Kylie Jenner is the reigning lip queen. She admitted to getting fillers after she turned 18 in 2016, and her lips have been getting bigger and better ever since! From her now-infamous Kylie lip kits to her seductive Snapchats, no one can beat Kylizzle in the pout department. However, plenty of other lovely ladies are getting very close! Selena Gomez has a more subtle smoocher, but her lips are still amazingly full and luscious. She often shows them off on Instagram, whether its blowing a kiss, sucking Coca-Cola out of a straw or planting on on her adorable boyfriend The Weeknd. We’re sure he loves her pout just as much as we do!

Kylie also has competition from her famous sisters. Though Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian all have amazing kissers, it’s Khloe Kardashian whose pout we simply can’t ignore. Her lips seem to keep growing and she keeps getting hotter and hotter! So gorg.

Other younger stars are climbing the lip charts, highlighting their amazing mouths for their huge social followings. For example, Bella Thorne’s lips are often rocking bright lipstick and looking pillow-soft. Meanwhile, Ariel Winter loves showing off her pout on the ‘gram, where her fans are obsessed with her amazing smile. The same goes for the lovely Chloe Grace Moretz, who has had a flawless pucker since she was a kid. We couldn’t be more jealous!

There are also some gorgeous singers with luscious lips. Beyonce had a beautiful pair that she shows off with all colors of lipstick from red, to purple, to black. She looks amazing in all of them! Then there’s the sultry Lana Del Rey, who can make boys melt by blowing one kiss. Her sad girl look just makes her pout more alluring!

Of course, big lips are nothing new. Angelina Jolie has been famous for her pout for decades now, and they look just as sexy at 42 as they did at 22, proving that this trend is here to stay. Megan Fox has always had huge lips, and she’s always been considered one of the sexiest women in Hollywood! Last but not least, the gorgeous Priyanka Chopra burst onto the scene and quickly became one of the most coveted pairs of lips in the whole world. Beautiful! Make sure to click through the gallery to see them all!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb pout would you want to have? Let us know!