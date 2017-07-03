Twerk Alert: JLo, Rihanna & More Stars Who Know How To Pop, Lock & Drop It

Ah twerking! It’s as American as apple pie and we’ve got video of Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and more stars who really know how to shake their booties.

Who says twerking is so 2013! Plenty of stars are still in the booty shaking business, as evidenced by Jennifer Lopez, 47, getting her badonkadonk moving during the taping of her 2017 Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular performance. She’s got one of the best butts in the biz and wasn’t afraid to pop, lock and drop it in a skimpy white glittery bodysuit that showed off most of her pert posterior. She’s one of the best dancers in the celebrity world so it’s no surprise that she knows how to move her thang!

Rihanna, 29, is also a twerking champ, and how could she not be after her hit single “Work.” While she doesn’t mention the move in her lyrics, she LOVED moving her booty up and down against ex-boyfriend Drake, 30, for the smash video and in concert appearances together. Since their nasty split we won’t be seeing that again anytime soon, but while they were still amorous it was such a hot display! Lately the “Hotline Bling” singer has been seen ogling Nicki Minaj, 34, when she twerked up a storm at Billboard Music Awards in May, where he just could get enough of her shaking her ample behind.

Both RiRi and Drizzy were stunned beyond belief when the most famous twerk of them all occurred during the 2013 MTV VMAs courtesy of Miley Cyrus, 24. She shocked the audience and officially blew apart her Hanna Montana alter ego in the racy performance as she grinded up against Robin Thicke, 40, while they sang his hit “Blurred Lines.” The camera panned to Rihanna who looked on in total disbelief as if she couldn’t believe what she was seeing, while it also showed Drake looking down, too taken aback to even watch!

Beyonce, 35, may not be dropping the move anytime soon after just giving birth to twins in June, but she’s proven time and again that she’s a champ when it comes to busting a twerk out. Even her biggest fan Adele, 29, has been known to twerk through her glittery evening gowns in concert, showing she’s got all the stuff of a champ!

Twerking isn’t just for the ladies though, as Harry Styles, 23, has shown us. The singer has proven that he can pop it like it’s hot back at the Teen Choice Awards in 2013 when he he totally slayed the move. The 1D boys aren’t exactly famous for their dance skills, so it was really refreshing to see him bust it out.

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite celeb when it comes to twerking?