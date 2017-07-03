Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: She Shows Off Her Legs Lounging By Infinity Pool On Summer Vacation

Summer is here and famous folk are dashing out of town to soak up the sun. Gwen Stefani just posted a poolside pic of herself while vacationing with Blake Shelton and it’s bound to give you a serious case of FOMO!

Need to escape this 4th of July? Who doesn’t?! How about a momentary getaway? Gwen Stefani, 47, just shared a poolside pic of her lovely legs along with a truly enviable sunset view. The photo, from an undisclosed location, features the pop singer’s colorful toes as she lounges by an infinity pool, and crystal clear waters beyond. Naturally, there’s a big-screen TV mounted nearby as well! Take a peek at these images of the blonde bombshell and her fella, Blake Shelton, 41, through the years!

Now, although we’re not certain where Gwen is holed up for the holiday one fan commented that she’s lounging by Lake Texoma, which straddles the Oklahoma/Texas state line. Last week, a source relayed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Gwen is planning to spend Independence Day with her country music BF at his Oklahoma ranch. So, Gwen sunbathing at Lake Texoma, which is nearby, fits our insider’s details. According our source, Blake is putting together a good old fashion 4th of July bash, which we’re guessing means some serious grilling and fireworks!

These two definitely appear inseparable but our sources say they aren’t interested in walking down the aisle any time soon. “Neither are in a rush to marry again, they’re just really happy with the way things are. If it ain’t broke, why fix it?” a second insider recently shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Gwen is truly happy these days and she’s really coming into her own. Blake is her biggest cheerleader — he lets Gwen be Gwen and he just gets her.” Who could be unhappy with a view like that?!

