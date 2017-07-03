The Top Sunglass Styles For Summer: Expert Tips On How To Look Trendy While Staying Protected

Now that it’s officially summer, we have expert tips on all of the top sunglass styles you need to try to keep you looking beautiful & protected this summer. You have to read these tips here!

Just in time for summer, we spoke with Janelle Routhier, O.D., F.A.A.O, Senior Director of Customer Development, Essilor, who gave us amazing tips on the top sunglass styles to keep you looking beautiful and protected this summer. From sunglass trends to different lenses you should be looking for when you pic out sunglasses, you’re going to want to try these tips out right away!

1. The most popular sunglass trends:

“Frame styles today are becoming more adventurous in design with louder colors growing in popularity. But when it comes to frame size and shape, the bigger the better. We’re seeing this trend hold true across styles for both males and females.”

2. Do different styles of sunglasses offer different levels of protection?

“Yes, they certainly do! The blackout sunglasses do reduce the amount of light that reaches your eye, but that could leave your dilated pupil exposed to light from the sides or top of the lens, preventing complete protection. Though mirrored lenses definitely give off that ‘cool’ factor, they do not offer any additional protection. When shopping for sunglasses with fun lenses, it’s important to keep in mind that it’s not always about color – it’s about polarization, antiglare, and optics. General rule of thumb is the darker the lens, the less light that gets through to the eye, leading to more protection from harmful UV rays. When it comes to the protection offered by your frames, the bigger the frame size/shape, the better. We’re seeing this trend hold true across styles for both males and females. Larger frames like Jackie-O style sunglasses are not only timeless, but also protective. As mentioned above, the trending retro styles from late 80’s and early 90’s are coming back, but this trend is concerning because when you reduce the size of your frame and lens, you reduce the area you’re protecting from the sun.I personally love Xperio UV polarized sun lenses because not only do they come in a variety of colors including mirrored and gradient options, but they also provide maximum UV protection on both the front and back side of the lens. “

3. Some of the dangers of not wearing eye protection:

“The sun can cause serious damage to your eyes, and its long-term effects can begin to accumulate in as little as 15 minutes. UV damage is cumulative and often irreversible. There is actually no amount of UV radiation that is healthy for the eyes and repeated exposure can increase your chances of developing eyelid skin cancer, cataracts, or experiencing temporary blindness. The same rings true for the delicate skin around our eyes. Unfortunately, 94 percent of people don’t realize the sun can be just as harmful to their eyes as it is to their skin. In fact, 90 percent of visible premature aging around the eyes is caused by UV damage. To lower your risk of developing the signs of aging and sun damage around the eyes, pay attention to your sunglass selection and opt for maximum UV protection.”

What do you guys think of these sunglass tips? Will you try them out this summer?