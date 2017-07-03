The stars are looking better than ever! Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Robert Pattinson were among the hottest celebrities strutting their stuff at the Dior Exhibition Launch. See the gorgeous pics here!

The stars came out to play in the hottest ensembles at the various Dior Exhibition Launch events on July 2 & 3 at the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs in Paris, France. Bella Hadid, 20, Cara Delevingne, 24, and Robert Pattinson, 31, were just three of the numerous good looking celebrities that rocked some of the various events, including the fashion show. Bella turned heads in a sheer see-through dress and shades while Cara rocked a white sleeveless mini dress and black thigh high boots. Robert who is the face of Dior Homme, wore a pinstripe suit with black boots and aviator sunglasses. Some of the other high profile people who made appearances were Natalie Portman, Kendall Jenner, and Tracee Ellis Ross. See some of the best pics from the Dior events here!

Paris Fashion Week is in full effect and it has definitely brought out the best on the runway over the years. For this year’s highly publicized Miu Miu fashion show, Kendall’s hairstyle is what everyone is talking about and it’s just one of many styles that can be easily copied to start one of the new trends. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by Bella as they seriously walked in stylish leggy looks on the runway and proved they’re models with power.

The exhibition was celebrating 70 years of Dior fashions. The talented French designer has introduced many legendary creations that have inspired iconic modern dresses worn by celebrities, including Kate Beckinsale‘s amazing cocktail dress worn at the Underworld: Awakening press event and Charlize Theron‘s sexy cocktail dress at the Young Adult event. The designer continues to shine a major light on the world of fashion and proves to be the perfect representation of everything Paris has to offer.

