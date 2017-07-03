Amber Rose & 21 Savage Getting Serious: He’s Met Her Family & ‘Bonded’ With Son

Welcome to the family, 21 Savage! The rapper has reportedly already met new girlfriend Amber Rose’s family, including her 4-year-old son with ex Wiz Khalifa. It looks like this relationship’s the real deal!

Amber Rose, 33, is thinking about her future with new boyfriend 21 Savage (real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph), 24! The hotter than hot model has reportedly taken the “Savage Mode” rapper home to meet her beloved mother, Dorothy Rose, and the rest of her close family. After just a few weeks of dating, she’s already let him meet her 4-year-old son, Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz, too! The cutie kid and Savage have apparently “bonded” and are total best friends now, according to sources who dished to TMZ. Yeah, things look like they’re getting serious in this relationship.

After meeting Amber’s tight family and her son, Savage returned the loving gesture by introducing her to his mother and cousins. The new couple have been inseparable since meeting, and they clearly want their families to know that they’ve met someone incredibly special. While Amber and Savage have never spoken publicly about their relationship, they’ve been spotted together multiple times — including with Bash, who Amber shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 29. Not too long ago, they were spotted grocery shopping together with Bash! That’s how you know this isn’t just a fling; they’re doing chores together.

Relationship rumors sparked when the couple were spotted leaving Savage’s concert in Los Angeles on June 22. The twosome darted out of the venue and looked like they were going to jump into his two-seater red Ferrari, seen in footage taken by paps that night. Sneaky! Savage alluded to his relationship with Amber in an angry tweet on July 2 in response to his peers making fun of him for “appearing soft.” You know, because someone holding hands with their girlfriend apparently means they can’t rap anymore. “n***as really think a man expressing his feelings to a girl is soft but yall will tell da n***a who gone snitch on you u love him everyday”, he tweeted.

Well, then. We have to wonder what Wiz thinks of this new relationship, especially since Savage’s around his son a lot. As far as we know, they don’t have beef, but they have collaborated, both appearing on Juicy J‘s 2016 mixtape #MUSTBENICE. Let’s see how that plays out!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment on this report.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber and 21 Savage are the real deal? Let us know!