Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Alex Rodriguez: ‘I Feel Really Lucky’ Right Now

Jennifer Lopez says there’s far more to her new beau Alex Rodriguez than his years spent playing for the NY Yankees. In a new interview, the ‘Ain’t Your Mama’ singer opens up about the private side of A-Rod and it’s pretty clear — she is totally smitten!

Although they’ve only been dating for a few months, Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, already appear to be doting on each other like an old married couple! In a new interview, the Latin songstress said there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to her new man! Jennifer explained that, despite his history as a fierce competitor on the field, the guy she has gotten to know is caring, affectionate and definitely a family man! Check out some of the gorgeous singer’s most iconic fashion moments right here!

“He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me,” she told Extra. “He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I’m excited about life, but I’m more excited for people to get to see who he really is.” Awww! The pop icon can’t keep her excitement to herself!

“I think people are gonna really … in the next year or two really get to see who this person really is,” she continued. “He played baseball, he was so focused for so many years, he’s, um, one of the greatest of our time and, but as a person, I think, you’re gonna see who he really is.” Besides their blossoming romance, the Shades of Blue star also shared that she’s loving getting to know Alex’s daughters Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12. “The kids are all great. He has two beautiful girls, I have my beautiful twins and everybody’s, you know, we just all get along great.” They already sound like one, big, happy family!

