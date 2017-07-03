A$AP Rocky’s Face ‘Lights Up’ When Talking About Kendall Jenner — He’s Smitten

These two sure are sweet! A$AP Rocky has been totally smitten with his lady love Kendall Jenner since the hot duo began dating. Read all the steamy EXCLUSIVE details here!

He’s crazy about her! A$AP Rocky,28, can’t get enough of his current flame, Kendall Jenner, 21, and it’s absolutely adorable! “It’s still way too early to say if Rocky wants to get married and spend the rest of his life with one woman-but he sure is crazy about Kendall,” a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Rocky isn’t at the place yet where he’s thinking about marriage with anyone, he’s career focused, and totally driven but that doesn’t mean he won’t find time for Kendall-man he’s super into her. His face lights up when he talks about her.” Aw! There’s nothing better than a man in love! Their steamy romance has been making waves and A$AP’s feelings come as no surprise since he was recently seen purchasing beautiful diamond earrings for the reality star.

Even the talented rapper’s friends are amazed with his feelings for Kendall. “None of Rocky’s friends have seen him like this with a girl before, it’s clear he thinks she’s the bomb,” our source continued. “Kendall’s such a cool chick and she never makes demands on his time, or nags, she just rolls with it whether she’s hanging with the boys backstage, or all dressed up in town. She really surprised everyone.” It sounds like these two may just be the perfect match! See some of the cutest pics of A$AP and Kendall here!

Although the sweet couple is powerful when they’re together, they obviously have amazing careers of their own. A$AP released a music video with A$AP Ferg on June 6 for his song “Wrong” and Kendall has been working hard at her modeling gigs. She made headlines with her sister Kylie Jenner, 19, when they caused a backlash after releasing vintage T-shirts with their faces cropped over the faces of iconic rappers like Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. They’ve since apologized.

