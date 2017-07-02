Why Megan Lowder Left ‘Big Brother’: Reveals She Suffered From PTSD & Was Hospitalized

Why did Megan send herself home during the first week of ‘Big Brother?’ The contestant just spoke out about how she ended up in the hospital following being attacked in the house.

Megan Lowder, 28, had previously served in the Navy and entered season 19 of Big Brother ready to play to win. However, viewers who watch the live feeds found out that for some reason, she was absent from the house beginning on Thursday evening. On Friday, she spoke out in an interview revealing why she needed to take herself out of the game — and denying reports that she evicted herself.

“When I was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, I was sexually assaulted and I got really bad PTSD from it,” Megan said in an interview with The Desert Sun on Friday; the 28-year-old previously served in the Navy. “So in the house… I had a lot of guys yelling at me and attacking me and it started really affecting me and making my anxiety severe and I was starting to get physically ill. I was throwing up, I had diarrhea, I was nauseous all the time.”

We saw Josh Martinez lash out at her for seemingly no reason and later apologized — then we also saw Cody Nickson nominate her to go up on the block, and said he did it because he just didn’t like her.

“I have no idea still to this day, (I) do not know why he went after me like that,” Megan said about Josh. “Cody did as well and Mark (Jansen), but Mark wasn’t as bad.” She also commented on the rumor that was floating around on social media that claimed she made a racist remark in the house. However, she said she actually heard another houseguest call a female contestant a “Panda,” and then shared what she heard.

“I could have heard wrong, it’s entirely possible, but I was already talking to them about wanting to leave before that and so at that point I knew I couldn’t handle it anymore, and I went into the diary room where I started having a panic attack and they wound up taking me to the hospital a couple hours later,” she said. She spent a few days in the hospital, and is now home with her family.

“I was expecting to have one of the funnest summers of my life. I did have fun. I had a great time until all that just got the best of me,” she said. “It was my own issues that lead to everything, it wasn’t anyone else’s fault. Without my stuff going on I probably could have handled things very, very differently and been fine but I just couldn’t.”

