Mexico Vs. Portugal Live Stream: Watch The Confederations Cup 3rd Place Match

Both Portugal and Mexico failed to make to the Confederations Cup final, but they have a chance to redeem themselves. The match for third place goes down at 8:00 AM on July 2. Tune in to see who wins!

While Germany and Chile will clash in the finale of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, the members of Mexico and Portugal’s national teams will try to salvage their run for the cup. Mexico couldn’t defeat the reigning World Cup champions and Chile ultimately put away Cristiano Ronaldo’s team via penalty kicks. The last thing either side wants is to leave the tournament empty handed. Expect each side to go hard at what is literally the last chance of them picking up some kind of accolade in this tournament.

Portugal will have to pull off the win without Ronaldo, as the 32-year-old star became a brand new father. Ronaldo announced he was the proud father of twins on June 28, hours after he broke the news on Facebook. “I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two children were born,” he wrote on Facebook, according to the Washington Post. “I’m very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.” However, Ronaldo (who is a proficient scorer) is about to pick up the treble, as his rep EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 22, is pregnant with their first child (and Ronaldo’s fourth.)

With Ronaldo not in the lineup for this match, according to FIFA.com, does this mean Portugal’s in trouble? Maybe. Mexico has failed to beat Portugal in their past four attempts (two draws, two defeats.) These two teams fought to a 2-2 draw in the group stage of the Confederations Cup, with Mexico’s Hector Moreno, 29, scoring the late equalizer. Portugal’s coach Fernando Santos, 62, is expected to field a side of youngsters, allowing the rookies on the team to get some minutes in. Jose Sa, 24, will make his international debut in the net, while Luis Neto, 29, is also expected to start.

El Tri won their first win over European opposition when they defeated Russia in the group stage. Mexico, who was hoping to get a much-needed international championship in this tournament, wants to wipe away the taste of disappointment. If they head back home with a win over the mighty Portugal, it may give them some much-needed momentum going into the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

