Chile Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch The FIFA Confederations Cup Title Game

It’s go time! Germany and Chile will battle for the FIFA Confederations Cup on July 2, with the winner taking the championship home with them. The final goes down at 2:00 PM ET so tune in to see every thrilling second.

One of these squads will be leaving Russia with about 13 pounds of gold in their luggage. On one side, it’s the reigning World Cup champions, Germany, who have dominated the tournament so far. On the other end of the pitch is Chile, the team that managed to beat Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and the rest of his countrymen. It’s one of the best teams in Europe going up against one of the best squads from South America. The results will be a game no one will forget, so sports fans better not miss this one.

These two teams met once before in the 2017 Confederations Cup, as they both were in Group B (and, duh – they both advanced over Australia and Cameroon.) Germany won Group B, and they have been practically perfect this entire tournament. They ended the group stage with two wins and a single draw, before blowing by Mexico, 4-1, in the Semis. Oh, that team that managed to hold off the mighty German squad? It was Chile.

Hopefully, Chile can manage to keep Germany to another draw, because La Roja seems to be penalty kick assassins. They held Ronaldo and the Portuguese team to a 1-1 draw in the semis, leading to a penalty kick showdown. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 34, held off the attack, while his kickers went 3-0 (out of a best of 5.) Portugal was mathematically eliminated and Chile advanced to the finals for the rematch against Germany.

“It was not just luck,” Claudio said after the match, through a translator (per The Guardian). “Towards the end we were quite tired but we were still passionate – playing with our head and our heart.” Considering Chile won the 2015 and 2016 Copa America on penalties, it seems to be their secret to victory. If Chile can hold off Germany to another draw and force one more showdown, they may head back to South America with the Confederations Cup. And, since this is practically a preview of the 2018 World Cup, the winner will be the new favorite to win the biggest soccer/football tournament in the world.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?