Will Tyga ‘Confront’ Travis Scott About Kylie Jenner When Euro Tours Criss Cross?

Inset dramatic music. Tyga would love nothing more than to confront Kylie Jenner’s new man, Travis Scott, when their European tour dates criss cross, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

This could be the epic showdown fans been waiting for. Now that Tyga, 27, and Travis Scott, 25, are both headed out on tour, we’ve learned that some of their European shows will intertwine. Taking the highroad is the responsible choice and all, but when it comes to Kylie Jenner, 19, these guys might not be able to resist a confrontation. “Tyga is heading out on the road and he’s scheduled to be criss-crossing Europe at the same time as Travis,” HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. DUN DUN DUN!

The “Gucci Snakes” rapper and the reality star still have unresolved issues, so he’s really hoping to get in touch with her — even if it means hitting up Travis overseas. “Although the guys aren’t scheduled to be in the same cities at the same time, Tyga would love to cross paths so that he could confront him and move in on Kylie,” the source continues. “He really doesn’t think it’s cool for one man to go after another man’s girl when they are still having problems. He definitely wants to have words with Travis about it. If Travis wasn’t in the picture, Tyga knows Kylie would already be back with him like always.”

There’s no doubt that Kylie and the “Goosebumps” hitmaker seem happy together, but there’s one major piece of evidence that suggest she’s not over her ex-boyfriend yet. When the makeup maven stepped out for a fun night in LA with friends, fans noticed that she might still be wearing the diamond ring Tyga gave her when they were dating. The rock is MASSIVE so it’s pretty hard to miss in photographs. Fans originally thought it was an engagement ring, but reports claimed it was a promise ring. But isn’t that basically the same thing?

