T.I. & Tiny Relationship ‘Implodes’ After Trying To Reconcile — ‘He Can’t Take Her Constant Criticism’

T.I. and Tiny tried to work through their issues, but their relationship ‘has gone off the tracks’ again, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Why is Tiny still angry with Tip?

Tiny has tried to reconcile with T.I., but she’s reportedly still too raw emotionally. “T.I. and Tiny’s relationship has gone off the tracks once again after trying to make things work,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They really seemed like they were on the right path for a minute as they were getting along great. T.I. even started sleeping in their family home again, but then things changed.” Tiny had filed for divorce from T.I. in Dec. 2016, but they had been spotted out in Atlanta together. It sparked rumors that they might get back together.

Tiny reportedly hoped she could forget about what went wrong in their relationship and even move past Tip’s rumored former side-chick Bernice Burgos. “Tiny just can’t get over all the hurting that T.I. has done,” the insider continued. “She feels like she’s doing all the work raising the kids, keeping their family together, while he’s always out doing god knows what, with god know who. With her trying to get her career and Xscape going again, she expected Tip to step up in July.”

The couple were reportedly moving “in the direction” of getting back together, but T.I. has had enough. “She was getting on him about being out too much and not helping enough at home and he snapped and walked out,” the source told us. “He doesn’t feel appreciated by Tiny at all. He feels like he provides their life and she can’t appreciate that. Instead she just focuses on his faults. He can’t take her constant criticism. Every time things seem to be going good their relationship implodes.”

