24 Photos That Prove Taylor Swift’s 4th Of July Party Is The Best Event Of The Year

Year after year, Taylor Swift gathers her friends at her Rhode Island mansion for an epic Fourth of July party — and year after year we’re beyond envious of all the fun that’s had. Ahead of July 4, 2017, relive the best pics from Tay’s parties in years’ past!

Taylor Swift, 27, is basically the Queen of Fourth of July. For the last several years, she’s been throwing parties for the holiday, and they’ve totally become one of the most buzzed-about celebrity events of the year! The bash seems to basically be an open invitation to any of Tay’s friends, including some of the biggest stars, as well as her pals from back in high school and childhood. The group tends to stick around in Rhode Island for a few days before and after July 4th to continue the party, and everyone always gets in the spirit with patriotic outfits and party favors.

Last year was probably Tay’s biggest and most talked about Fourth of July party yet, as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Ruby Rose were among the attendees. Oh, and of course, the holiday weekend provided tons of amazing photos of Taylor and her then-boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston, who even frolicked in the ocean wearing an “I [heart] TS” tank top, which had everyone talking. The festivities were followed by an engagement celebration for Tay’s longtime friend, Abigail Anderson, coupled with an anniversary party for Ed Sheeran, who had started dating his girlfriend one year earlier.

Other guests at Taylor’s party in the past have included Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Calvin Harris, Lena Dunham, HAIM and Cara Delevingne, plus plenty of others. As the holiday approaches this year, click through the gallery above and relive the best pics from the singer’s past parties (and try not to get too envious)!

