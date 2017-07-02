Rihanna Hoping Hassan Will Make Her Forget About Chris Brown, The Love Of Her Life

Chris Brown has set the bar when it comes to love. That being said, Rihanna is hoping that new BF Hassan Jameel will make her forget about her ex, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

They say the best way to get over someone to find somebody new, but is it really ever that simple? Rihanna, 29, has high hopes and expectations when it comes to Hassan Jameel. The only question is, can he live up to them? The “Sex With Me” singer’s main goal is to get over Chris Brown, 28, once and for all. “The last time Rihanna dropped her guard and opened herself up like this was with Chris,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He still is the love of her life. She’s definitely falling for Hassan, but it’s still too early to know how far they can go. She hopes he can make her trust again and forget about Chris and all the others.”

So, is the Middle Eastern billionaire up to the challenge? So far their romance has been nothing but perfect with sizzling hot tub kisses and romantic strolls around Spain. Actually, there is ONE thing that could be better… The Barbadian beauty’s father, Ronald Fenty, doesn’t approve of Hassan for multiple reasons. Ronald thinks his massive bank account is a red flag because women will always chase after him, and two, he wishes she would date someone “with color.” But that won’t stop his daughter from taking a chance on love!

In fact, the ANTI hitmaker is really upset with Ronald for slamming the good thing she’s got going on. “She called and really ripped him,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “They have such a combustible relationship with so much history. She told him not to get involved and ruin this for her. She’s really happy and doesn’t want him making trouble.” Father doesn’t always know best!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna will ever be able to get over Chris?