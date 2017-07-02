Rihanna Tells Off Dad For Dissing Hassan Jameel Romance: ‘Don’t Ruin This For Me’

Daddy knows best? After hearing her father’s comments about Hassan Jameel, Rihanna isn’t so sure of that anymore! The songstress told off her pops for dissing her new love interest, since it could have ‘ruined’ their romance. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Sparks are flying between Rihanna, 28, and Hassan Jameel, but that doesn’t mean they have everyone’s blessing. The Barbadian beauty’s father Ronald Fenty made headlines for reportedly admitting that he wanted RiRi to date someone with “darker colored” skin, causing a rift in their relationship. “Rihanna is furious with her dad for talking about her new relationship, especially saying not so nice things,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants him to be quiet. He has a tendency to stick his foot in his mouth and he’s done it again.”

After hearing the news, “She called and really ripped him,” our insider close to Rihanna revealed. “They have such a combustible relationship with so much history. She told him not to get involved and ruin this for her. She’s really happy and doesn’t want him making trouble.” Ronald reportedly dished a bit about his little girl’s new romance during a recent interview and he casually brought up his disapproval for the Saudi billionaire and his lavish lifestyle.

“I didn’t know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can’t make you happy, you need to something in-between,” Ronald reportedly told Sun Magazine. “She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I didn’t know who he was. ‘Don’t date an entertainer, don’t date an athlete.’” Fans are wondering — is he totally referring to her failed past relationships?

Luckily, RiRi looks happier than ever these days! She was spotted passionately making out with Hassan in Spain on June 27, proving that her love life is heating up once again. The two seemed infatuated with each other during their PDA-filled session in a private pool and they were later photographed taking a romantic stroll on the streets of Ibiza. It looks like the billionaire may have been the muse for her sexy new song “Wild Thoughts!”

