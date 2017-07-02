Kendall Jenner Reminds A$AP Rocky She’s Thinking Of Him With Hot Pics & Funny Memes

Kendall Jenner knows how to show her man she’s always got him on her mind! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Kendall reminds A$AP Rocky she’s thinking of him with intimate pics and funny memes!

“[Kendall Jenner] is really just a regular chick; no demands, no crazy diva sh*t — just super chill and sweet,” a source close to A$AP Rocky, 28, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the rapper’s alleged 21-year-old model girlfriend. “Kendall’s been really good for A$AP too, really calms him down and helps him stay centered. She’s a sweetheart girlfriend, always calling him and messaging him if either of them is away somewhere. She sends him hot photos and emails him funny memes, just to let him know she’s thinking of him.” Umm, can you say too cute to handle?

“In person, she’s even hotter, and she has dudes falling over each other to get some,” the insider continued. “But she definitely ain’t playing. A$AP has no doubts he can trust her. She’s really a good girl. Right now, they’re super hot for each other. But yeah, they’re still getting to know each other, a privilege A$AP does not take for granted.” We are so glad to hear that the “L$D” rapper and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are getting along famously in their new rumored romance! Click here to see pics of Kendall’s boyfriends.

While we don’t have official confirmation they are an item, A$AP and Kendall definitely don’t hide their affection for each other in public. The pair were seen dropping some serious cash together at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills on June 29 on matching diamond stud earrings. So freakin’ sweet! We can’t wait to see how Kendall and A$AP’s relationship continues to grow.

