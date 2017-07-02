Kanye West Done With Streaming Services — New Music Coming On Many Platforms

Kanye West is a man of the people. Sick of all this exclusivity BS, the rapper is done with streaming services. From now on his music will come out on as many platforms as possible, according to a new report.

Music should bring people together, not segregate based on subscriptions and monthly fees. Everyone should be invited to listen to it — not just those who sign up for Tidal, Apple, Spotify or any other exclusive streaming services, amirite? Kanye West, 40, just changed the game by kissing ALL exclusive music deals goodbye on July 2, according to TMZ. The publication claims any new releases coming from the “Famous” rapper will be available on as many platforms as possible. He’s reportedly not interested in any bonus deals or special contracts. Consider this his gift to fans all over the world.

As we previously told you, the hip-hop star reportedly quit Tidal hot on the heels of JAY-Z‘s album drop, which, of course, is only available on that streaming service. From what we’ve heard, 4:44 is a massive success, but how many people out there haven’t heard it simply because it’s exclusively posted on Tidal? Reports claim Yeezy left because the company owes him over three million dollars and because he’s been “frustrated” with the business deal for a long time now. His ongoing feud with JAY could be another reason after the song “Kill JAY-Z” dropped on June 30. For the past two weeks, Kanye’s lawyers have reportedly tried to work out negotiations but nothing has stuck.

Moving forward, Kanye doesn’t want any more of his music to be limited. He had first-hand experience with Tidal when he released The Life Of Pablo and doesn’t want to make that same mistake again. Kim Kardashian is probably glad that her hubby is removing himself from all things tied to the Roc-A-Fella founder. If their beef gets any worse, it could cause Kanye to relapse and end up in the hospital again. That’s the last thing we want!

