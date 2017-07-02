John Stamos Mocks Drake Bell: ‘I Got Invited To Josh Peck’s Wedding & I Didn’t Want To Go’

Drake Bell may not be laughing about his lack of an invite to former co-star Josh Peck’s wedding — but John Stamos sure is! Josh’s TV dad shared an hilarious Instagram post on July 1 that mocks Drake’s behavior.

Don’t worry Josh Peck, Dad is here to save the day! Well, your TV dad, that is. After the 30-year-old former child star married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O’Brien, in Malibu on June 17 his former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell, 30, put him on blast for not getting an invite! While Drake expressed his anger about the snub on social media, Josh’s Grandfathered co-star John Stamos, 53, came online to defend his “son.” The famed actor chose to make the ordeal less intense and instead posted a silly pic of him and Josh to Instagram on July 1 to get back at Drake. A pic that had an even more hilarious caption.

“I got invited to the wedding and I didn’t even want to go. #Honeymoon,” John wrote underneath a photo of him and Josh smiling widely while standing on what appear to be the steps of a beach house. The “father and son” are both super tan and Josh is standing behind the Fuller House actor with his arms wrapped around him. Okay, clearly these two are more than former co-stars. They are totally in a bromance (hence the #Honeymoon). So, it’s no wonder that John was invited to what was reportedly an “small and intimate wedding.” Drake however, is a different story. Click here to see pics of Drake.

Based on what sources have said since the drama began, it’s no wonder that Drake wasn’t invited to the nuptials. The former co-stars reportedly haven’t spoken directly in three years, though they do tweet each other occasionally. The day after the wedding Drake took to Twitter to write (and then delete) this little rant: “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear… Loyalty is key … ALWAYS remember where you came from”. He also tweeted, “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

