Kim Kardashian ‘Worried Sick’ Kanye West’s Feud With JAY-Z Will Cause Relapse

Kim Kardashian is not a fan of JAY-Z’s right now. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the star is concerned the rapper’s new diss track targeted at her hubby Kanye West could affect his mental health and lead to a relapse.

“Kim [Kardashian] is worried sick that Kanye [West] is getting too worked up over this feud with [JAY-Z],” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s concerns for her hubby. “She has worked so hard to get Ye to a more stable mental and emotional place and fears the strain of beefing with Jay will cause him to relapse back to an unhealthy mental state. She really wants Kanye to focus on his health and the family. Instead he seems more and more concerned with work, money and the tour and that really concerns her.”

Whoa, what a nervous wreck Kim must be right now! We can totally see why the mama of two would be worried about the 40-year-old singer relapsing, seeing as the diss track JAY-Z just threw at him was pretty intense. The song “Kill Jay-Z” off Jay’s new album 4:44 makes negative references toward Kanye, including the lines: “But this ‘f*ck everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You gave him 20 million without blinkin / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*ck was he thinkin’?/‘F*ck wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’ / But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Yikes! The track is full of callbacks to JAY-Z and Yeezy’s previously friendly relationship and Kanye’s breakdown in November 2016, which ended with the singer being hospitalized for over a week. With JAY-Z opening up old wounds with his new album, we can see why Kim would be uneasy! Click here to see pics of JAY-Z and Beyonce’s family.

