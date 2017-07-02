Gwen Gazes Lovingly At Blake With Son Kingston As He Performs At Warrior Games

It’s obvious that Gwen Stefani is Blake Shelton’s No. 1 fan, but now we know her son Kingston is No. 2! The pair were seen looking on lovingly at the country music crooner as he rocked the Warrior Games on July 1!

Fans were so psyched to see Blake Shelton, 41, when he came out before the crowd at the opening of the Warrior Games in Chicago on July 1 to kick start the event. But no one appeared to be more excited than girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, and her eldest son Kingston Rossdale, 11, who were smiling wide as they gazed at their favorite country music star! The pair were so happy to see Blake belting out his hits that they took to Snapchat and Instagram to share their love for him with the whole world! Click here to see pics of Blake and Gwen’s relationship.

Gwen sang along with her beau on her Instagram story in such a sweet way we were almost dying from the cuteness. Her and Kingston also hopped on Instagram Live to record themselves watching the singer from the best seats in the house (backstage, baby!). The adorable Kingston switched the camera back and forth from Blake’s performance to their faces reacting to their guy wowing the crowd. The “Hollaback Girl” singer also shared several pics of her, Blake and Kingston enjoying the event at Soldier Field, as more than 250 veterans and active duty personnel gathered to begin the Games.

The 2017 Warrior Games will include eight adaptive sports, including shooting, sitting volleyball, track and wheelchair basketball. Athletes from all military branches, as well as the British and Australian armed forces, will participate in the eighth annual event. We couldn’t be prouder of Blake for performing at the opening ceremony of this important event, along with fellow singer Kelly Clarkson and host Jon Stewart. We’re sure Gwen and Kingston admired their guy for participating in such an important event as well!

