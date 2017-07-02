Germany Wins 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup After Trouncing Chile 1-0

And your 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup champions are… Germany! After a hard-fought match against Chile on July 2, it was the Germans who walked out of the game with the championship trophy!

In what is considered a preview of the 2018 World Cup, Germany faced Chile at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Ptersburg, Russia. On one side, we had the reigning World Cup champions. On the other, it was the South American team (and reigning Copa America champs) that sent Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, packing. It had all the elements of a modern classic, and both teams did their best to deliver. At the end, when the final whistle was blown, it was Germany who came out on top. German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer played an amazing game, not letting a single ball pass his territory. The first-half was packed with nail-biting madness as Lars Stindl scored the first and only goal.

For Chile, their hopes and dreams of winning this cup (which is considered a test run for the actual World Cup) rested on the shoulders of Claudio Bravo. The 34-year-old team captain was the hero of the day during the semis. He managed to keep Portugal from scoring more than a single point in the 1-1 draw. It forced a penalty kick shootout, and Bravo came through in the clutch. He blocked all three shots from the Portugese side while his Chilean sharpshooters found the back of the net. Claudio's effort won him the respect of his opponents' coach as Fernando Santos, 62, said that "the goalkeeper was fantastic," per The Guardian.

The German side was hopeful that their young stars’ raw talent would propel them to victory. “I think we played very mature,” Antonio Ruediger, a four-year-veteran at just age 24, said after the team’s 4-1 win over Mexico, per USA Today. “I think not everyone thought we would get so far, but I always believed in the quality of the team.” Coach Joachim Loew, 57, said that the results of this tournament were “not so important,” as he was focused on “how the players behave and how they perform in certain circumstances.” It seem that Joachim used this Confederations Cup as warm-up for when Germany returns in 2018 to defend their World Cup trophy.

