Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: He Makes Her Happier Than Drake Ever Did

Rihanna is living on cloud nine right now! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that new boyfriend Hassan Jameel makes her happier than Drake, or any of her other exes for that matter, ever did.

Rihanna, 29, found love in a hopeless place! Of course we’re talking about Spain, which is where the “Sex With Me” singer was first spotted making out with new boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The Middle Eastern billionaire has Rihanna feeling like a million bucks these days, which is more than she can say for exes Chris Brown, 28, and Drake, 30. “Hassan treats her with so much love and respect,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He‘s making her drop her guard, which she hasn’t done with a guy in a very long time.”

It honestly seems like all of Rihanna’s dreams are coming true. After powering through Chris’ physical abuse and Drake’s fear of commitment, the Barbadian beauty deserves nothing but love and joy. “She’s way happier than she ever was with Drizzy,” the source continues. “She still loves him but that relationship was just a mistake. He never had her trust.” You probably recall that the “Hotline Bling” rapper publicly proclaimed his love at the 2016 Video Music Awards, only to mess with her emotions shortly after.

From the beginning their whirlwind fling was a rollercoaster ride packed with highs and lows. The couple got matching shark tattoos to commemorate their romance, which was the only permanent thing about it. The Toronto-native could never quit the bachelor lifestyle, linking up with Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, and Swedish model twins Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta. Meanwhile, Rihanna just wanted something real, genuine, and long-lasting. Enter Hassan. He treats her like a princess and spoils her. Above all, he makes her feel comfortable to open up again and let love in. We totally approve of this guy!

