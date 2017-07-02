Donal Logue Pleads With ‘Predators’ For Safe Return Of Missing Sweet Trans Daughter, 16

Donal Logue’s trans daughter Jade has been missing since June 26 and the 16 year-old’s parents are desperate for news. The ‘Gotham’ actor plead for Jade’s return in a heartbreaking new Facebook post.

Jade Logue was last seen in Brooklyn on June 26 and her father Donald Logue has taken to social media to ask anyone with information to come forward. “We want you home Jade,” he wrote in a heart-wrenching Facebook post on July 2. Donal gushed over his beloved daughter and the members of the trans community he’s met, but worried about “predators” who could have possibly taken advantage of her. “There’s never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who is her tribe is strong,” he wrote. “But there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls.”

A missing persons report was filed under Jade’s original name Arlo Logue on June 26 NYPD Deputy Commissioner’s office confirmed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. Donal explained that “I have the dogged the NYPD, FBI, and others involved.” He warned that whoever might know anything about Jade’s whereabouts “you may have good intentions to help her, but realize that now it’s bigger than you could have ever anticipated.”

Donal said he and his ex wife Kasey Walker Smith just wanted to hold their daughter again. “It’s okay. Just drop her off,” he continued. “Let her get in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me – and we’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.” He gave out the contact information for Detective Frank Liuzzi and begged anyone with information to reach out. “There is an ‘out’ for this situation that works for all involved,” Donal wrote. “We promise.”

