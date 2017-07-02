Did Eric Benet Ask JAY-Z To Fight After Diss Track? Report Claims He Confronted Hov At Home

Wow. Eric Benet may have taken his war with JAY-Z into physical territory. According to a new report Eric allegedly rolled up on JAY-Z’s house last night, July 1, and demanded they settle their feud with their fists!

Up until now Eric Benet, 50, and JAY-Z, 47, have been sparring through song lyrics and tweets, but now the situation has gotten real — very real. According to a new MediaTakeOut.com report, Eric has reached his breaking point with JAY-Z and is allegedly now looking for a fight with the rapper, who threw him some epic shade on his new diss track “Kill Jay-Z.” In the song, Hov alleged that Eric lost his former wife Halle Berry, 50, (“the baddest girl in the world”) by cheating on her. “You almost went Eric Benét,” JAY-Z raps in the song. “Let the baddest girl in the world get away/I don’t even know what else to say, never go Eric Benét/I don’t even know what you woulda done/In the future, other n***as playin’ football with your son.”

The internet lost its freaking mind on July 1 after hearing the lyrics off Jay’s new album, 4:44. Fans realized he had fired shots at Eric. It didn’t take long before Eric responded to the diss with a sizzling tweet. “Hey yo #Jayz!” he wrote. “Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now,” the R&B singer tweeted, referencing his current wife, Manuela Testolini. OUCH! You’d think that a verbal diss of that magnitude would have been enough for Eric. But according to MediaTakeOut.com, it was just the beginning!

A source told MediaTakeOut.com that last night, July 1, Eric allegedly rolled up on the Malibu home JAY-Z and Beyonce, 35, rented to take their newborn twins — reportedly named Rumi and Sir — and daughter Blue Ivy, 5, home to reecently after Bey gave birth. According to the source, Eric allegedly asked security to tell Hov to come out and fight him! “Jay was inside enjoying his family,” the source said. “He doesn’t have time for any of [Eric Benet’s] nonsense.” Click here to see pics of JAY-Z and his family.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to representatives for both JAY-Z and Eric for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Eric actually went to JAY-Z’s house looking for a fight? How do you think JAY-Z responded? How do you think their feud is going to play out? Let us know below!