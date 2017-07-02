‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks: Chloe Green Claps Back At Haters After Kissing Pics Surface

Jeremy Meeks shocked everyone when the married ‘hot felon’ was spotted locking lips with Chloe Green! The British heiress shot back at all the haters in a fiery Instagram that you just have to see!

Chloe Green shrugged off all the backlash she got after photos surfaced of her kissing married “hot felon” turned model Jeremy Meeks. The stunning 26 year-old British heiress took to Instagram to shut down the haters. “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate,” she wrote beneath a photo of herself with Jeremy, 33, and professional photographer Jim Jordan. Chloe had her arm wrapped around Jeremy’s back, which definitely made it look like they were super close.

She got a lot of heat for locking lips with Jeremy on a luxury yacht off the coast of Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea. They reportedly first crossed paths in May in Cannes, but things looked like they were heating up fast. “Chloe seems quite taken with Jeremy, and who can blame her?” a source told The Sun. “He’s seen as one of the sexiest guys on the celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his colorful past.”

Chloe’s dad Sir Philip Green might not be a huge fan of her potential new beau. “Quite what Chloe’s dad and Jeremy’s wife will make of their fling is another matter,” the insider said. “Sir Philip is very protective and will likely be concerned his daughter is getting close to a married former gangster.” Jeremy’s wife Melissa has been sharing a series of emotional Instagrams that could be hinting about her relationship with her husband. She shared a heartbreaking Tupac quote in a meme that said, “Never apologise for how much love you have to give. Just feel sorry for those who didn’t want any of it.”

