Amber Rose Reveals Nipple Piercings & Many More Stars Who Love To Flaunt Them Too

Forget purses and pomeranian puppies, nipple piercings are the newest accessory trend! Celebs like Amber Rose, Bella Thorne, and more are stealing the spotlight this summer with their bold jewelry. Check out the gallery!

Remember when stars like Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Lindsay Lohan carried around those miniature puppies as part of their outfits? Those teacup dogs were EV-ER-Y-WHERE. Now, many years later, celebrities are trading in their pooches for piercings — and they’re appearing in a pretty unconventional place. Nipple piercings are way more common in Hollywood than we thought, considering how painful the procedure must be in such a sensitive spot. But hey, haven’t we learned that pain is beauty? It comes in the form of high heels, breast implants, and hair weaves. Hotties like Amber Rose, Bella Thorne, and Kendall Jenner have all strutted their stuff completely topless, giving us a little (OK, a BIG) taste of their daring personalities.

Whether it’s just one nipple or both, these are the starlets who are proudly rocking the trend (or have in the past). Kristen Stewart, Christina Aguilera, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna. But wait — GUYS are actually jumping on board too! Hunks like Lenny Kravitz, Dennis Rodman, Neil Patrick Harris, Colton Haynes, and Dave Navarro have all experimented with the nipple jewelry! Not going to lie, we’re kinda’ tempted to hit up the piercing salon this 4th of July weekend to get some new bling-bling. SURPRISE, MOM AND DAD!

While we’re on the subject of controversial trends, Amber may have started a brand new one recently! Freeing the nipple seems like old news now compared to the risqué bush photo she posted to Instagram. As part of her SlutWalk event, the former Dancing With The Stars competitor posed with NO underwear on, and obviously got a strong reaction from fans and drooling rappers alike. Major props to the buzz cut beauty for promoting an alternative body image!

