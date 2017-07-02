Miley Cyrus & 12 More Stars Who Went From Wild To Mild

It’s not easy being in the public eye, so we don’t blame celebrities for going through a wild phase or two. These 13 stars are all too familiar with that, but they’ve also managed to tone things down with epic transformations!

When Miley Cyrus, 24, debuted her video for “Malibu” in May, she was practically unrecognizable — especially compared to how she looked between 2013 and 2015. After splitting from Liam Hemsworth, 27, she went through a total wild phase, living out her early 20s to the fullest by smoking and partying a lot with an eclectic crowd. Oh, she also spent a majority of those two years completely naked or in very minimal clothing, with her hair styled in a short, blonde pixie cut that she often wore spiked up or slicked back. When she made her music comeback this year, though, her look was MUCH tamer — she grew out her hair, softened her beauty look, and can often be found simply wear jean shorts and white tees. Oh, and aside from her look, she also quit smoking and got back together with Liam!

Of course, Miley isn’t the only celeb to go through a wild-to-mild transformation like this. Who could forget Britney Spears’ crazy phase, which culminated with her shaving her head in 2007 after a wild breakdown?! Now, she’s totally calmed down and is a fitness fanatic — her abs are literally INSANE. Plus, she’s totally dedicated to her two sons. Like Britney, Amanda Bynes was also put on a psychiatric hold after being arrested, and during her breakdown, she was consistently photographed looking like a mess (sorry, but it’s true)! After months out of the spotlight, though, she resurfaced looking totally fresh, and now, she’s finishing up her schooling at FIDM and even has plans to return to acting.

There’s plenty more where these came from, though! From Justin Bieber to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie and plenty more, click through the gallery above to check out stars who’ve seriously toned down their looks in the best way!

HollywoodLifers, which transformation shocked you the most? Do you think any of these stars will go back to their old ways?