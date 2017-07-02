Lauren Jauregui & More Stars Blast Trump For Tweeting Attack Video Against CNN

Lauren Jauregui asked ‘how the f**k are you president’ after Donald Trump tweeted an altered video in which he wrestles down a CNN news person. Several other stars and lawmakers denounced him for supporting physical assaults on the news media!

President Donald Trump got everyone fired up after he shared a video of himself at a wrestling event beating someone up. The video was edited to have the CNN logo on the head of Trump’s victim. He used the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN and #FNN in the controversial tweet. The 70 year-old instantly received backlash for the incredibly violent video. CNN released their own statement about the tweet. The cable news network slammed the President for tweeting such an outrageous video instead of doing his job as an elected official.

“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters,” the statement said. “Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, ‎dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.” CNN also shared the quote from Sarah that was referenced in their statement. “The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary,” she said on June 29.

CNN anchor Jim Acosta took to Twitter and joked, “Isn’t pro wrestling fake?.” He wasn’t the only celebrity to fired back at Trump’s insane video. Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui boldly asked, “@realDonaldTrump How the f*** are you a president.” Chelsea Clinton chose to compare Trump’s actions with the founders of America’s choices over two hundred years ago. “July 2, 1776: Continental Congress votes for independence July 2, 2017: Trump auditions for @WWE,” she wrote.

Full statement from CNN pic.twitter.com/rpfMUex7gw — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump should tweet things like that? Who’s reaction tweet was your favorite?