Briana DeJesus: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Welcomes 2nd Child — A Boy Or A Girl?

Congratulations, Briana DeJesus! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star, who welcomed her 2nd child on July 2, revealed the name and gender of her newborn baby, according to a new report. Can you guess if she had a boy or a girl?

OMG! 23-year old Briana DeJesus just added an additional person to her 4th of July celebration. The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed a newborn baby on July 2 and apparently already picked out the sweetest name for her bundle of joy, according to MTV. Briana has a lot of special women in her life, including mother Roxanne, sister Brittany, and first-born daughter Nova. Now, it warms our hearts to report that she has ANOTHER little lady in her inner circle as she reportedly gave birth to a baby girl! Nova is reportedly so excited to become an older sister and play dress-up with….are you ready to hear the name Briana picked out?

Drum roll please…the Florida-native decided to name her baby girl Stella Star, according to MTV. Isn’t that just the cutest?! In a world where celebrities are naming their children all kinds of wild, original things (like Beyonce‘s twins Rumi and Sir), Stella Star really stands out on its own. The mom and baby are both reportedly healthy, and now they can’t wait to spend their first 4th of July together!

As you may already know, Briana spread the news of her second pregnancy via Instagram in January. Several months later she shared an adorable picture of her growing baby bump, not-so-hidden under a mauve colored dress. She also posted a 3D sonogram. At the end of May, the brunette beauty celebrated her 23rd birthday, which doubled as a baby shower with all her friends. She couldn’t help but gush over her future-child at the time, writing, “You will be loved and everybody can’t wait to meet you” on social media. Well, now that baby Stella is finally here, we wish Briana’s family all the best!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the name Briana picked out?