Smith Hart Dead: Eldest Brother Of Wrestling Family Loses Battle With Cancer At 68

This is heartbreaking! Professional wrestler Smith Hart tragically passed away due to cancer on July 2 — the same day as his younger brother, Bret Hart’s, birthday. He was 68 years old.

Another legend gone too soon! Smith Hart, the eldest brother of the world-famous wrestling family, died at the age of 68 on July 2, according to TMZ. Sports fans probably know him best as the older sibling to Bret “The Hit-Man” Hart. As if his passing wasn’t devastating enough, it happened on the same day at Bret’s 60th birthday. The publication claims Smith was battling cancer for a long time. He was reportedly bed-ridden in the hospital since at least June this year. Family members immediately shared the heartbreaking news on social media, posting touching messages and pictures from Smith’s final hospital visits.

Smith’s nephew, former WWE wrestler David, was the first to post on Facebook. “Today Smith lost his long arduous battle with cancer,” he wrote. “This will be the last post from this account. God bless you Smith. We all love you.” Davey Boy Smith also sent out a tribute on Twitter, writing, “R.I.P to my uncle.” Smith was the oldest of 12, and appeared on WrestleMania 26 alongside Bret — who is best remembered for his epic face-off with Vince McMahon from 2010. Smith wrestled professionally through the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s mostly and made frequent appearances on WWE and WWF.

WWE released the following statement on July 2. “WWE is saddened to learn that Smith Hart, member of the storied Hart wrestling family and uncle of WWE Superstar Natalya, has passed away at age 68. The oldest of the 12 Hart family children, Smith made a notable name for himself in the sports-entertainment industry around the globe. Throughout the 1970s and ’80s Smith competed across Japan, the National Wrestling Alliance and his father’s homegrown Canadian promotion, Stampede Wrestling. Smith also made several memorable WWE appearances throughout his career, most notably at WrestleMania XXVI when he assisted his brother, WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart, in Bret’s No Holds Barred Match against Mr. McMahon. WWE extends its condolences to Smith’s family, friends and fans.”

HollywoodLifers, please keep Smith and the Hart family in your memories during this emotional time.