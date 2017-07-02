Smith Hart: Eldest Brother Of Wrestling Family Loses Battle With Cancer At 68

This is heartbreaking! Professional wrestler Smith Hart tragically passed away due to cancer on July 2 — the same day as his younger brother, Bret Hart’s, birthday. He was 68 years old.

Another legend gone too soon! Smith Hart, the eldest brother of the world-famous wrestling family, died at the age of 68 on July 2, according to TMZ. Sports fans probably know him best as the older sibling to Bret “The Hit-Man” Hart. As if his passing wasn’t devastating enough, it happened on the same day at Bret’s 60th birthday. The publication claims Smith was battling cancer for a long time. He was reportedly bed-ridden in the hospital since at least June this year. Family members immediately shared the heartbreaking news on social media, posting touching messages and pictures from Smith’s final hospital visits.

Smith’s nephew, former WWE wrestler David, was the first to post on Facebook. “Today Smith lost his long arduous battle with cancer,” he wrote. “This will be the last post from this account. God bless you Smith. We all love you.” Davey Boy Smith also sent out a tribute on Twitter, writing, “R.I.P to my uncle.” Smith was the oldest of 12, and appeared on WrestleMania 26 alongside Bret — who is best remembered for his epic face-off with Vince McMahon from 2010. Smith wrestled professionally through the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s mostly and made frequent appearances on WWE and WWF.

HollywoodLifers, please keep Smith and the Hart family in your memories during this emotional time.