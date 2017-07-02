Brad Pitt’s ‘Heart Melted’ When He Saw George Clooney With Twins: He’s Never Looked Happier

How does Brad Pitt, a father of six, feel watching his best friend George Clooney raise his newborn twins? Great! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Brad loves seeing George with his babies!

“Brad [Pitt]’s heart melted when he saw George [Clooney] holding the twins — he’s never known his friend to look so complete and content,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad always told George that he would be a dad one day, that he would meet the right person and give in eventually. But George was adamant, it just wasn’t in the cards. He loved his independence and freedom way too much to get tied down. But when he met Amal [Clooney] it all changed radically — pretty much over night. And it wasn’t like Amal put any pressure on George or even brought up the subject of marriage and kids. It was all George’s doing, totally.”

While the 53-year-old actor has a significant leg up on the Clooneys in hours clocked as a parent — with George, 56, and his 39-year-old wife’s twins Ella and Alexander having only been born on June 6 — it’s clear he thinks his friend is on track to become a great dad. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, George and Amal have never been happier now that their family is more complete. In fact, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY that George feels so “overwhelmed” by his love for the twins that he would “lay down his life” for his son and daughter.

Brad has been separated from his six children —Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — for a little while now, only seeing them sporadically for short visits. But sources have told HollywoodLife.com he wants to work out a better custody agreement with estranged wife Angelina Jolie, 42. Hopefully Brad will be visiting with his children much more often soon and they will even get close with George and Amal’s babies when they are older! Click here to see pics of Brad and his kids.

