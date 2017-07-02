Beyonce & JAY-Z Proudly Stand Behind His Mom Gloria Coming Out — ‘She Feels Free’

You go, Gloria! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Beyonce and JAY-Z are proudly standing behind his mother, who ‘finally feels free’ after coming out as gay on the ‘4:44’ album.

Gloria Carter is officially our hero after outing herself as a lesbian in the song “Smile” off JAY-Z‘s, 47, newest album. Beyonce and the rapper, whose 4:44 masterpiece has been a massive success, couldn’t be any prouder of his mother. “Gloria has never been happier since coming out on his new album,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Beyonce, JAY, and the entire family have stood behind her and supporter her as she made this brave decision to share her personal life with the world. Everyone, including total strangers, has smothered Gloria with love and support since the album dropped last week.”

With such a brutally honest piece of work dominating the internet, the payoff of unconditional love must feel amazing. 4:44 could easily be JAY’s personal diary as he mentions some really deep subjects like his wife’s possible miscarriages, the Kanye West feud, the Becky affair, and of course Gloria’s love life. The Roc-A-Fella founder “has never been more proud of his mom,” the source continues. “Gloria feels like the album and coming out has truly changed her life for the better, she finally feels free!” OMG we’re seriously crying tears of joy right now! This must be how Caitlyn Jenner felt when she posed on the cover of Variety.

The amount of affection and admiration towards Gloria is undeniable, but 4:44 also features other songs that aren’t nearly as positive. The title track “4:44” is a public apology to Queen Bey that mentions “stillborns” and “Kill JAY-Z” is a diss track about Kanye. Kim Kardashian thinks it was a “low blow” from JAY to release a song about his insanity, especially after Yeezy’s hospitalization, but you can never make everybody happy with something so subjective. To each their own!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your reaction to Gloria’s confession on the song “Smile?”