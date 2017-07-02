Bootylicious: Bella Hadid & More Stars Perfecting The ‘Back Arch’ For The Sexiest Pics Ever

It’s swimsuit season and that means celebs are flaunting their curvy rear-ends in sultry photos! Who knows how to show off her booty the best with the steamy back arch pose?

Ooh la la! The stars are out and so are their butts! Celebs like Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj and more have totally perfected the art of the back arch. Basically, the ladies pop out their booties more by arching their back. It’s “when a female arches her lower back. Usually done in a standing position, bending her knees slightly, sticking her butt out, and forming her lower back into an arch for an sexy pose,” according to UrbanDictionary. The celebs’ always end up looking beyond sexy so we’ve rounded up the hottest back archers out there! Click Here To See Stars’ Bootylicious Back Arch Photos!

Just check out Bella Hadid! The 20 year-old stunner has completely mastered the back arch. She couldn’t have looked sexier sitting on the edge of that boat if she tried. She managed to show off her booty perfectly and make her legs look miles long. We’ve got to take some tips from her! Kylie, 19, showed off her rear-end in a partially sheer black one piece. She posed seductively with her booty facing the camera as she peered over her shoulder. Kylie’s back arch made her already small waist look even tinier.

Nicki, 34, didn’t leave much to the imagination in her back arch photo. She showed off the shape of her butt in a shiny pink jumpsuit that matched her sky-high pink and black boots. The “Anaconda” singer has totally got her back arch on lock! A ton of stars seemed super into the poolside back arch pic. Iggy Azelea, 27, sat with her feet in the water as she flaunted her rear-end while sitting down. Amber Rose, 33, opted to kneel down in the water for her back arch pic and we’re totally obsessed!

HollywoodLifers, would you ever try the “back arch” in your own pics? Who’s back arch was the sexiest?