Ayesha Curry Debuts New Braided ‘Do While Popping Bottles & Celebrating Steph’s Contract

Ayesha Curry rocked her incredible new braids as she sabered the top off a champagne bottle with her iPhone! The 28 year-old was living it up in honor of her husband Steph Curry‘s new $200 million contract. Ayesha rocked her new gorgeous hair that reportedly cost $50k, according to MTO News. The braids were collected from a single woman in India before they were braided and died. Talk about luxury!

Ayesha looked like she had a blast swiping off the cork of the champagne bottle. “That was so freakin’ swaggy, I can’t even deal,” she said after chopping off the bottle like a boss. She’s been having a pretty incredible few days with her hubby after he became the first NBA player to sign a $200 million contract on July 1. “Steph is only a few hours away from signing a contract that will be over 200 million dollars with the Golden State Warriors, the first time that has ever happened in the NBA. And he can’t believe his good fortune,” an insider told us just before Steph signed on the dotted line.

“He really is the happiest he has ever been. He is a champion, his family is healthy and happy,” the source said. Steph, 29, recently won his second NBA championship and his second BET Sportsman of the Year award. 2017 has been a super good year for Steph so far! He and Ayesha even got to party it up on an adult date on June 15. The couple strolled into Los Angeles hotspot Delilah where they hung out with Steph’s sister Sydel, Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, 24, and Drake, 30! Jamie Foxx might have been chilling with the already super cool crowd after his gold Bugatti (or a look-a-like) was spotted in the club parking lot.

