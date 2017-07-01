Manny Pacquiao Vs. Jeff Horn Live Stream: Watch The Boxing Match Online

Here we go! Manny Pacquiao continues his boxing comeback by taking on Jeff Horn in a thrilling WBO championship match on July 1. The ‘Battle of Brisbane’ kicks off at 9:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

There’s some thunder rumbling down under as Manny Pacquiao, 38, will go toe-to-toe, fist-to-fist and face-to-face with Jeff Horn, 29, in a battle for the Word Boxing Organization’s welterweight championship. It’s the biggest fight of Jeff’s career, and this hometown hero could walk out of the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia with the title belt around his waist. Or, “The Hornet” could find out why Manny is considered, even at his age, one of the better boxers around. It’s going to be an interesting and exciting showdown, no matter which fighter wins and fans (in the USA) don’t even have to buy it on pay-per-view to watch it!

This is Manny’s third fight since losing the WBO welterweight title to Floyd Mayweather, 40, in that record-breaking fight. This is also his second match since coming out of a short retirement, per CBS Sports. Manny hung up his gloves after he defeated in Timothy Bradley Jr., 33, in early 2016, only to come back to beat Jessie Vargas, 28, in Aug. 2016 to win back the WBO welterweight belt. Initially, Manny was in talks to battle Amir Khan, 30, but negotiations fell apart. “Pac Man” agreed to fight “The Hornet,” and it seemed to be the right decision. Demand for this fight was so great in Jeff’s hometown that the Suncorp Stadium had to get permission to increase its capacity to accommodate all those that want to see this fight.

Sadly, the hometown crowd might see their champion get knocked out. Manny is a major favorite to win this match, according to SB Nation. Jeff, a boxer with a 16-0-1 record (11 of those wins coming from a knockout) is called an “unproven commodity.” That could provide to be his edge, as the element of surprise could give him the tools to beat the veteran Pacquiao. Or, because “the Hornet” hasn’t stung anyone worthwhile, Jeff may find himself not ready to handle someone of Manny’s experience. Even though Manny is the heavy favorite, he probably won’t take this match too lightly. If he ends up KO’d in this match, he’ll never hear the last of it from Floyd.

The event will also include Shane Mosley Jr. defends his super middleweight title against David Toussaint. Also on the undercard, Michael Conlan defends his super bantamweight title against Jarret Owen. Jerwin Ancajas will also take on Teiru Kinoshita in super flyweight match. Wow. The only fight on the card that isn’t “super” is the main event.

