Tiny & T.I.: She Wishes He Could ‘Take Responsibility’ For His Mistakes Like JAY-Z

JAY-Z’s new album 4:44 is one of his most vulnerable yet, so fans are loving it! Similar to the rest of the world, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, 41, is feeling the powerful lyrics in his songs, especially when Hova references the temptation to cheat. In the wake of her split with T.I., 36, it hits all too close to home for the reality star. “Tiny is still trying to work things out with T.I. They have their good days, when everything feels on track and it’s like they are back in love and then other days where they can’t stand to be in the same room,” a source close to the Xscape singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “One of the biggest things for Tiny is learning to trust T.I. again.”

“She heard Jay’s album and really respects how he handled the whole ‘Lemonade’ scandal,” our insider added. “He made mistakes, but he owned it. He apologized and changed his behavior. She really wishes Tip would take a cue from Jay and man up and take responsibility. He seems to have stopped messing around, but he’s never apologized which breaks her heart.” Even though Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, the former flames have been reigniting romance rumors with their recent outings in Atlanta.

Tiny attended TIP’s epic concert on June 18, taking to Instagram Live to document her fun evening with family, while giving a behind-the-scenes peek at his show. Despite facing no shortage of drama during their split, the two always put their kids first. They recently rung in his daughter’s 16th birthday together, while managing to stay on their grind. Last weekend, Tiny performed with Xscape at the 2017 BET Awards and she wowed the crowd!

As we previously reported, “T.I. is being incredibly supportive of Tiny’s comeback,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s planned an upcoming break in his tour so that he can look after the kids while she performs at Essence Fest this weekend. Then they are planning a big family celebration for the 4th of July.” Hopefully, time will heal all wounds!

