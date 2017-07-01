Rihanna’s Father Blasts Her New BF Hassan Jameel — He’s Not ‘Black’ Enough

Only a couple of months into their budding romance, Rihanna and Hassan Jameel have hit a serious roadblock. Her father, Ronald, does not approve because the Middle Eastern billionaire is not ‘black’ enough.

Just when Rihanna, 28, and Hassan Jameel‘s romance seemed too good to be true — we find out that it actually is. The “Umbrella” singer’s dad, Ronald Fenty, does not approve of his little girl’s new boyfriend because he’s “not black enough.” Hassan’s massive bank account isn’t impressive either. “I didn’t know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can’t make you happy, you need to something in-between,” he confessed to Sun Magazine. “She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I didn’t know who he was. I always tell her, ‘Don’t date an entertainer, don’t date an athlete.'” Sounds like sound advice!

But like most daughters, Rihanna doesn’t really seem to listen. She’s mingled with the rich and famous many times before, including Drake, Chris Brown, and even Leonardo DiCaprio. If anything, Ronald is more upset about the way he found out she was dating Hassan. “A friend sent me [pictures] on Facebook of them kissing in the pool,” he continued to tell the UK publication before dropping the race bomb. “I was looking for someone of colour, a darker colour, but whatever makes her happy. He’s very tall.” Making matters worse, Hassan’s family has a reported dark past that involves kidnapping and libel lawsuits.

In the end though, the only thing Ronald wants is his daughter to be “happy.” He’s wary of certain guys because “they don’t have any quality time” and many women chase them around for money, but Hassan really seems like he could be The One for Rihanna. So far he’s done nothing but treat her like a princess and spoil her. Protective pop Ronald might have to eat his words one day!

