LeBron James: Is He Jealous Of Steph Curry’s $200 Million NBA Contract?

Steph Curry, 29, is about to become the richest basketball player in NBA history! The Golden State Warriors superstar scored the most expensive deal ever made in the NBA on June 30, which crosses over $200 million threshold. It’s a 5-year extension with a $201 million bonus! He’s the first NBA legend who will sign a supermax contract of this kind, beating teammate LeBron James, 32, to the punch. But instead of feeling jealous, the small forward is actually beaming with happiness for his friend and brother from another mother. “LeBron knows he will get paid so he’s not envious at all,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, noting that he has other things on his mind right now anyway.

“LeBron is spending this weekend celebrating the wedding of his friend and fellow NBA’er Eric Bledsoe,” the source continues. “He’s still monitoring the NBA Free Agency but isn’t worrying about how much Steph is getting paid. He knows Steph deserves the payoff and knows that it will open the door for him to get a massive contract next year in the free agency.” The fact that Steph was granted such a wild extension is further evidence that paying basketball players over $200 million will become the norm in upcoming months. But why is there a money cap in the first place? That’s what LeBron is wondering!

Because we’d ALL love to be rolling around in money, LeBron’s tweet about Steph’s paycheck really deserves special attention. “So tell me again why there’s a cap on how much a player should get?,” he began. “Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs.”If anything LeBron still thinks the point guard is being severely UNDERPAID — even with this new $201 million contract. If only money grew on trees…

So tell me again why there's a cap on how much a player should get?? Don't answer that. Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs. #JMTs https://t.co/jMYfI0umWK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2017

