Kylie & Kendall Jenner Falling In Love With Their Boyfriends At The Same Time

Ain’t nothing but a sister thing! Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner are falling in love with their boyfriends, A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott’ at the exact same time, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

In a family where men come and go like buses at rush hour, it’s nice that Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, can enjoy being in a relationship together. Their feelings toward A$AP Rocky, 28, and Travis Scott, 25, are totally in sync, and it’s made their sisterly bond a lot stronger. “This is the first time that Kendall and Kylie have both falling in love at the same time,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re beyond excited to share this moment! They have amazing guys that are so into them and aren’t afraid to show it. It feels like a miracle considering all the players in LA.”

Out of all the sisters, Kendall has always been the most hesitant to date because of her modeling career. One day she’s in Tokyo and it’s off to Paris the next. She’s had a few flings here and there with Jordan Clarkson and Harry Styles, but overall she’s been pretty anti-boyfriend. “Kylie is thrilled to finally see her so happy with someone serious,” the source continues. “She really likes A$AP and thinks he’s a better pick than some of the other guys Kendall’s dated.” The Vogue covergirl is also the most private of the family, so it may still be awhile before she discusses A$AP in interviews or walks the red carpet with him.

Now it seems like all the women in the Kardashian/Jenner have found their soul mate. Kourtney and Younes Bendjima, Khloe and Tristan Thompson, Kim and Kanye West obviously — and then there’s Kris, whose special friendship with David Foster is still a mystery. We’re still not completely sure if she and Corey Gamble split for good, but reports mentioned that she held hands with the pianist ex at Craig’s! We did not see that match-up coming!

