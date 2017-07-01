Is Kanye West Planning Clap-Back Track To JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’? His Plans Revealed

Boys will be boys! After listening to JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ diss track, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY whether or not Kanye West is planning a clap-back single of his own. If yes, this feud could explode…

Remember when Kanye West, 40, and JAY-Z, 49, actually liked each other? What a simpler time that was. The pair released sensations like “N*ggas In Paris” and “No Church In The Wild” — two leading singles that both feel like child’s play compared to JAY’s new album, 4:44. The diss track “Kill JAY-Z” ruthlessly slams Kanye, and now, the Roc-A-Fella founder better watch his back instead of the throne. “Kanye is working on new music as we speak so Jay should fully expect to be part of a track on Yeezy’s next album,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Definitely expect more sparks to fly.” Danggg!

As we previously told you, things between the hip-hop stars haven’t been the same since Kim Kardashian returned from Paris after the robbery. The “Famous” hitmaker accused JAY of never checking in or calling. “You still ain’t call me,” he ranted in Sacramento in 2016, “I know you got killas, please don’t send ‘em at my head, just call me.” Shots were fired on both sides, but the two families have managed to keep it civil for the most part. They reunited at Blue Ivy‘s birthday party in January and Kanye sent well wishes to Queen Bey when she welcomed the twins.

This up and down pattern has Kanye’s creative juices flowing more than ever — but he won’t produce anything too nasty for the sake of their long history. “His relationship with JAY is one of the most impactful in his life,” the source continues. “He won’t write a straight up diss track, but no doubt he is going to address it and their feud on his next album.” We definitely haven’t heard the last of Kanye vs. JAY!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Kanye will rap about in his diss track?