Jeremy Meeks: ‘Hot Felon’ Kisses British Heiress After His Wife’s Emotional Post

Is Jeremy Meeks, 33, seemingly perfect marriage to his wife Melissa on the rocks? The hot felon turned modeling sensation was seen kissing the British Topshop heiress Chloe Green, 26, on a luxury yacht off the coast of Bodrum, Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea. “Chloe seems quite taken with Jeremy, and who can blame her?” a source told The Sun. “He’s seen as one of the sexiest guys on the celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his colorful past.” Click Here To See The Photos Of Jeremy Kissing Chloe!

Chloe’s father Sir Philip Green might not be a huge fan of his daughter’s new romance. “Quite what Chloe’s dad and Jeremy’s wife will make of their fling is another matter,” the insider said. “Sir Philip is very protective and will likely be concerned his daughter is getting close to a married former gangster.” Chloe used to star on the British reality show Made In Chelsea. If that sounded vaguely familiar to you, it’s because Pippa Middleton‘s brother-in-law Spencer Matthews used to be on it too!

Jeremy might have some drama on his end. He’s still married to his wife Melissa, but rumors have been flying that their relationship has hit the rocks. She has been posting a series of emotional Instagrams that fans think could be hinting at problems with Jeremy. She shared a meme with a quote from Tupac that said, “Never apologise for how much love you have to give. Just feel sorry for those who didn’t want any of it.” Jeremy and Melissa’s photos used to be so full of love for each other so it would be absolutely heartbreaking if they split.

