National Ice Cream Month: 5 Yummy But Healthy Options To Indulge In

Did you know that July is National Ice Cream Month? Well, it is — and HollywoodLife.com has a handful of totally healthy but still extremely delicious ice creams you need to try out ASAP.

How else can one celebrate National Ice Cream Month over than eating ice cream? That’s the only way to do it, but the problem is how fattening some ice creams can be with a high calorie, carb and sugar count. Instead of sending our beloved HollywoodLifers out there to indulge in some overly sweet and maybe not-so-healthy frozen treats, we’re sharing our favorite healthy options for you to try out. With brands like Halo Top, Enlightened, Thrive, Wink, Artic Zero and Mochi, there are so many varieties to keep cool with this summer. So, let’s get to it!

We’ll start with Halo Top, which is likely the most notable of the “healthy” ice cream choices available to society. Halo Top comes in an array of different flavors like Oatmeal Cookie, Sea Salt Caramel, Strawberry, and Birthday Cake, as seen in the attached gallery. Halo Top not only prides itself on being low in calories, but also being a healthy source of protein. Most flavors are about 280 calories for the entire pint. Yes, that’s right — the ENTIRE pint! Protein averages about 5g per serving, which has made it a staple for people who have had weight loss surgery. The best part? Their flavors are absolutely delicious and it doesn’t taste any different than grabbing a pint of something not-so-healthy!

Next up we have the delicious Enlightened brand, which also prides itself on low calories per serving. Their tagline is “more protein, less sugar” and that’s exactly what you get with each pint. Their delicious Red Velvet is just 70 calories a serving, with only 2g of fat and 6g of protein. Other flavors like Frozen Hot Cocoa (marshmallow swirls included) are 90 calories per serving with 7g of protein. So yummy!

If you’re less concerned with calories and protein and more concerned with sugar intake, we have two really great options for you to try. First off we have Wink, which is nut, gluten and dairy free. It comes in flavors like Cake Batter, Dark Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Choco Mint and more — and yes, they are all 0g of sugar per serving. Plus we have Thrive, which makes all four of it’s flavors in both regular and no sugar added options. The flavors include Buttered Pecan, Simply Chocolate, Salted Caramel, and Creamy Vanilla and they are all no more than 3g of sugar per serving. Yes, please!

Some of us have trouble stopping once we stick our spoon in the pint, and while there’s no shame in that it definitely doesn’t help with summer diets. So, we present two options that don’t need a spoon: My/Mo Mochi ice cream and Artic Zero‘s ice cream bars. My/Mo Mochi is ice cream wrapped in a soft dough and is only 110 calories per serving. Artic Zero’s ice cream bars are 80 calories each, and as shown in the gallery they come in delicious flavors like cake batter dipped in red velvet. Both of these are super yummy and help appease that ice cream craving without overdoing it!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What are some of YOUR favorite healthy ice cream options? Comment below, let us know!