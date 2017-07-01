Canada Day: Drake, Nina Dobrev & More Of The Sexiest Canadian Stars Ever

Happy Canada Day! We’ve rounded up the hottest stars to emerge from the country like Justin Bieber, Ryan Gosling and Shay Mitchell!

Before the U.S.A. can celebrate the Fourth of July, we’ve got to give it for Canada! July 1st is the country’s 150th birthday so we’ve rounded up the sexiest stars to hail from America’s neighbor to the north. Obviously it’s hard to get better than Drake! The 30 year-old “Hotline Bling” singer has been making us melt with his super sexy lyrics for years. You might remember Drake started out on Degrassi: The Next Generation as Jimmy Brooks. It was only a few years later he had audiences losing it over his incredible tracks! See More Photos Of Canada’s Sexiest Stars Here!

It just can’t get any hotter than Justin Bieber. The 23 year-old superstar was born in London, Ontario in 1994. He made a splash on YouTube thanks to his adorable covers of pop songs that eventually turned him into an international sensation! Justin has definitely become a serious stud over the years. Just check out that ridiculously hot photo below of him shirtless on the beach!

Nina Dobrev might have been born in Sofia, Bulgaria, but she started living in Toronto, Ontario when she was just 2 years-old. She got the acting bug and starred as Mia in Degrassi: The Next Generation before she sky-rocketed to fame as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries. Nina really showed off her sultry side on the show thanks to Elena’s doppelganger nemesis Katherine Pierce. Audiences got two sexy Canadians for the price of one in The Notebook! Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams both hail from London, Ontario! We’re still not over their iconic kiss in the rain, not to mention their real-life make out at the MTV Movie Awards in 2005!

HollywoodLifers, which Canadian star is your absolute favorite?