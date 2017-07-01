Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Split: Emotions Are Still ‘Raw’ As They Work To Put Anger Behind Them

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are it keeping civil for the sake of their kids, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Will they ever be able to move past their heart-wrenching breakup?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come a long way since she filed for divorce in Sept. 2016. The once red hot power couple have reportedly started talking again, but they’re only really chatting about parent stuff. “When Brad and Angelina talk these days it’s just about the kids,” a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Either Brad’s ringing one of the phones to speak to them, and Angie picks up, or they talk directly together about any child related issues as and when they arise.”

Brad recently got to meet with the kids in London, which was so sweet of Angie. The parents of six reportedly decided to keep putting their family first as the details of their divorce get ironed out behind closed doors. “They both have excellent management and legal teams dealing with all the other stuff, and neither sees the point in calling just to have a friendly chat, or to rehash old business,” the insider continued. “The most important thing for them both has been to get to a stage where they are able to put the anger behind them and communicate in a healthy manner once again for the sake of the kids.”

Angelina and Brad haven’t been able to get into the nitty gritty bits about what happened between them. “The split is still too painful and emotions still too raw for them to be talking about what went wrong, and what could have been different,” the source told us. The exes have decided to hold off on “rehashing all of that right now.” It “would be like picking at a scab, they both need to heal more first,” the insider said.

