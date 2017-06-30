Zendaya, Gigi Hadid & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

It’s been such a packed week & some of our fave celebs headed to all different events in gorgeous outfits. There were so many incredible looks to choose from & we can’t decide who was best dressed. What do you think? VOTE.

Even though it was a pretty slow week, there were still a bunch of different events that our fave stars headed too and we saw some gorgeous red carpet looks. We have to start with Zendaya, 20, because she absolutely dominated this week when she arrived to the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming, in the most gorgeous, hot pink Ralph & Russo Couture gown with slits, a plunging neck, and a long train — it was everything. Another one of our fave ladies that rocked pink from head-to-toe was Gigi Hadid, 22. She opted for a bright metallic pink Kreist Fall 2017 ensemble with skintight pants and a matching jacket with fringe all over it.

Kate Middleton, 35, debuted a brand new gorgeous outfit when she opted to wear this stunning black and white tweed skirt suit with red outline details. We loved seeing this new outfit on her and it fit her petite frame like a glove. From then on, we saw amazing looks from our fave models, Hailey Baldwin, Jourdan Dunn, and Naomi Campbell. Hailey went with a metallic green cutout David Koma Fall 2017 mini dress which showed off a ton of skin. Jourdan opted for a full Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017 look — a flowy blouse tucked into high-waisted trousers and topped off with Christian Louboutin heels. Naomi opted to wear a lace and sequin black long-sleeve Elie Saab mini dress with fluffy feathers on the cuffs of her sleeves as well as the entire hem of the skirt.

We also have to mention some of our other fave looks from our top 10 best dressed list — Hilary Duff opted for a flowy floral maxi, Lily Collins went with a pleated blouse tucked into high-waisted shorts, Priyanka Chopra rocked a black sparkly maxi dress with a black blazer on top, and so much more! We loved all of these looks so much and it’s so hard for us to choose a winner. What do you guys think?

Who do you think was best dressed of the week? VOTE.