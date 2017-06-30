Will Ferrell Blasts Mariah Carey For Diva Antics On Set Of ‘The House’: It Was A ‘Sh*t Storm’

Will Ferrell is putting Mariah Carey on blast! Not only did he confirm she was late to set for her cameo in ‘The House’, but he says she refused to do her scene, and demanded stuffed lambs in her trailer.

Mariah Carey, 47, was not only a diva on the set of The House, as other stars of the movie have said in the past, but according to Will Ferrell, 49, she caused a major “sh*t storm” with her outrageous demands. On the June 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Will was asked if the rumors about Mariah were true. He both confirmed the allegations and then, went into great detail about what went down on set. For instance, Mariah was so late to set that Will was told to go home before she even arrived. And that was 11 p.m. at night!

“At 11pm there was a knock on my trailer door and they said you can go home. I got in my car and left everyone on set and it didn’t happen,” Will told host Andy Cohen. And then, when Andy asked what sort of script notes Mariah had, Will replied, “One script note was like, ‘I don’t want to do this scene,’ even though it was totally approved ahead of time.” Will further explains that Mariah also didn’t want to the sing the song she had already planned to sing on camera. “[She’d rather sing] something else, which is hard with clearance and became quite a kerfuffle, AKA sh*t storm,” he added.

Oh, and guess what? According to Will, Mariah wanted stuffed lambs in her trailer. In case you’re unaware, Mariah’s legion of fans are referred to her as her “lambily.” Anyway, you won’t ever see Mariah’s cameo in the movie, because it never happened. She was so late and had so many demands that the scene was cut altogether. Watch the entire WWHL interview above!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised to hear Mariah Carey’s such a diva? Tell us below!