‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Will Never Before Seen Footage Of Corinne & DeMario Air On Show?

There has been a lot of buzz around the tape of DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios hooking up that fateful night on ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ but there’s so much more we didn’t see! Will any of that footage make the final cut?

Finally, some answers! Bachelor In Paradise stopped production after a sex scandal involving DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. They finally started filming again and will air the show later this summer, but with both controversial characters not returning, what happens to the hours of footage of them from the first weeks? Variety has allegedly found out. Click here for pics of Corinne.

While the video of their controversial night together will absolutely not be shown, it seems that they will be featured in the season and the drama will be addressed. “Not sure how in depth [the season] will get with the situation,” said their source. “We will definitely address there was a stop-down, and how things will move going forward.” Technically, the show has the right to use any footage of the duo they want, and it sounds like some of the “hours upon hours” of video will be used to explain what went down.

If you’re just now stumbling upon this narrative, let us catch you up. Production was halted on Bachelor In Paradise after a producer insisted there was sexual misconduct. Rumor had it that DeMario has sexual relations with Corinne when she was unconscious from drinking. However, eyewitness accounts from other contestants and DeMario himself combated those claims, instead saying that they were just two adults having fun. After an investigation, ABC decided there was no wrongdoing. Corinne then said she was a victim and started her own investigation, but finally that ended as well and she said she was satisfied with the outcome. Now the show has resumed filming, and both contestants have allegedly been asked to return, though they have both declined. We just can’t wait to see how this juicy season unfolds later this summer!

