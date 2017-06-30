Taylor Swift Planning To Share Joe Alwyn Romance With Friends On 4th Of July

When it comes to 4th of July, Taylor Swift goes HARD. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s planning to share her Joe Alwyn romance with fans and friends the day of the celebration.

Massive slide? Check. Patriotic swimsuit? Check. Summer romance? MAJOR CHECK. Taylor Swift, 27, has big plans in store for her 4th of July party, and they totally include new boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26. “With her favorite holiday around the corner, Taylor will once again get together with her squad and hopes to share fun selfies with her hunk with the world,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Things are rock solid between them so she feels comfortable and confident enough to make their budding romance more public.”

Just when we thought the “New Romantics” singer couldn’t out-do last year’s celebration — you know, the one she spent with Tom Hiddleston — she devises a plan to break the internet with one single picture. “Taylor is ready and excited to share her newest romance with all her fans,” the source continues. “She’s been keeping it under wraps to give it room to grow into a strong, healthy, relationship. She hasn’t always had the best luck with boys so she wants to be patient and take things slow with Joe, which has been working great!”

The pop star has been laying low for the past few months, focusing on music mostly, but that’s all about to change! Along with her squad of Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Blake Lively, etc., Taylor posted like, a million photos last year from her Rhode Island mansion. She’s preparing to blow social media up this time as well, and has already set up a slide that can be seen from space in her front yard. We can’t wait to be drowned in hot dogs, fireworks, and pool parties!

HollywoodLifers, are you mentally prepared to see a first selfie of Taylor and Joe?